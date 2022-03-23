Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Hits New 52-Week High at $89.50

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $89.50 and last traded at $89.47, with a volume of 17629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.56.

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.40%.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $3,107,426.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 576,726 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,804 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

