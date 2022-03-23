Ark Price Up 11.5% Over Last Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Ark has a total market capitalization of $124.65 million and $4.95 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ark has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00002173 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006026 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000103 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 135,899,847 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . The official website for Ark is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.