Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at MKM Partners

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 27.41% from the stock’s current price.

AGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Assured Guaranty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE AGO traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.79. The company had a trading volume of 709 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.13. Assured Guaranty has a twelve month low of $41.10 and a twelve month high of $63.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 45.76%.

In related news, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $124,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 33,417 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $1,968,261.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,417 shares of company stock worth $7,172,221. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,814,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the third quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 712.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 93,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 82,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

