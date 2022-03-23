Atento (ATTO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect Atento to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ATTO stock opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $441.45 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. Atento has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atento stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.81% of Atento worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATTO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atento from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atento in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

