AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,804,414 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 283,247 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 3.2% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.06% of Meta Platforms worth $607,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its position in Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.33, for a total value of $84,832.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,289. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $216.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $589.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.82 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.65 and a 200-day moving average of $304.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FB. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

