B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (BOSC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of BOSC stock opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 million, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
