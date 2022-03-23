Baader Bank Reiterates “€47.00” Price Target for NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ)

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) received a €47.00 ($51.65) price target from equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 59.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NOEJ. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($54.95) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($36.26) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($48.35) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($38.46) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €57.00 ($62.64) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €42.86 ($47.10).

Get NORMA Group alerts:

NOEJ stock traded up €0.50 ($0.55) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €29.48 ($32.40). 50,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The company has a market cap of $939.30 million and a PE ratio of 15.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €31.28 and its 200-day moving average price is €34.36. NORMA Group has a one year low of €25.80 ($28.35) and a one year high of €49.36 ($54.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.84.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.