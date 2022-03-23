Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Itaú Unibanco

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Itaú Unibanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Itaú Unibanco’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

Shares of NYSE CIB traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Bancolombia has a fifty-two week low of $27.64 and a fifty-two week high of $40.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.17. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.61. Bancolombia had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bancolombia will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bancolombia in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

