Barclays Cuts Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target to $41.00

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $71.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PDD. Nomura cut Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pinduoduo from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. CLSA decreased their target price on Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.59. Pinduoduo has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $152.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -594.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $5.68. Pinduoduo had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinduoduo will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth about $266,519,000. Anatole Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,662,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,552,000 after buying an additional 294,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,304,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,724,000 after buying an additional 432,696 shares during the last quarter. BSN Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth about $4,407,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

