Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €62.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €62.00 ($68.13) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($79.12) target price on Basf in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($68.13) target price on Basf in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group set a €58.00 ($63.74) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($120.88) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €79.00 ($86.81) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €76.07 ($83.59).

BAS traded up €0.16 ($0.18) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €54.56 ($59.96). 3,048,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. Basf has a 52 week low of €47.23 ($51.90) and a 52 week high of €72.88 ($80.09). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €62.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of €62.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

