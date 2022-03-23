Baskin Financial Services Inc. Acquires 10,443 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,443 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises 2.3% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $28,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNI. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $916,455,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,246,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592,022 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $661,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,832 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $342,167,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,506 shares during the period. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.43. 1,277,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,029. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.34. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $136.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.579 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Vertical Research cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.35.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

