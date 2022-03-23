Baskin Financial Services Inc. Acquires 5,551 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,773 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 2.4% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $30,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Stryker by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,982 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Stryker by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,241,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $603,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,383,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,957 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Stryker by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,573,990,000 after purchasing an additional 415,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Stryker by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,422,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $902,679,000 after purchasing an additional 285,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.09.

SYK traded down $11.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.47. 1,777,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $256.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.07. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $229.10 and a 1 year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

