Baskin Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Shares in Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 314,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Tricon Residential at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $2,203,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $38,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

TCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

Tricon Residential stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,530,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,598. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.13. Tricon Residential Inc has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $17.23.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $123.37 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tricon Residential Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.058 dividend. This is a boost from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

