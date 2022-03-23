Baskin Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners accounts for about 2.1% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.15% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $26,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000.

NYSE BIP traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.87. 289,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,849. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $52.44 and a 52 week high of $64.74.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 124.14%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

