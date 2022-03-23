Baskin Financial Services Inc. Buys 1,462 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Domino’s Pizza makes up approximately 3.3% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned 0.20% of Domino’s Pizza worth $41,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DPZ traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $393.94. The stock had a trading volume of 320,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,127. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $480.35. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $363.57 and a 1 year high of $567.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.64.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $468.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $413.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.19.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

