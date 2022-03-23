Baskin Financial Services Inc. Buys 6,933 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $13,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 80,350 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter worth $1,468,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 596,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,073,000 after purchasing an additional 80,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TU traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.50. 1,312,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.55. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $26.48.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 107.29%.

TU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TELUS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.55.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences TELUS International (DLCX).

