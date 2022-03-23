Baskin Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $8,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 22,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

TRP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. US Capital Advisors cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James cut shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.70.

Shares of NYSE TRP traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,436,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,130. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.64 and its 200-day moving average is $50.40. The company has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.70. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.77 and a 52 week high of $56.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.708 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 182.67%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

