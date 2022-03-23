Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $27.90 Million Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Charter Communications makes up 2.2% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $27,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $1,061,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Charter Communications by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Charter Communications by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $14.67 on Wednesday, hitting $559.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,094,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,041. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $585.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $654.81. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $545.33 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.50 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.76 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $748.79.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.