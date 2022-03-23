Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $46.71 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,276 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 3.7% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $46,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,540,768,000 after acquiring an additional 178,344 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,192,456,000 after buying an additional 172,127 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after buying an additional 91,694 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,234,287,000 after buying an additional 330,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,900,298 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,201,961,000 after buying an additional 15,161 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.89.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $5.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $554.02. 1,546,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,614,285. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $516.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $508.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $336.83 and a one year high of $571.49. The company has a market cap of $245.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

