Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $56.68 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 939,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,033 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management makes up approximately 4.5% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $56,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 55,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,975. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.80 and a 200-day moving average of $56.85. The stock has a market cap of $91.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.11. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 5.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.43%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.35.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

