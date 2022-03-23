Baskin Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the quarter. Floor & Decor accounts for about 2.5% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Floor & Decor worth $31,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

In other news, Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FND traded down $4.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.91. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.20 and a 1-year high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.07.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $148.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Floor & Decor Profile (Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.