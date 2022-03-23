Baskin Financial Services Inc. Purchases 1,929 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. Copart comprises approximately 2.6% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Copart worth $32,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Copart by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,242,000 after buying an additional 68,539 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Copart by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,351,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,233,000 after buying an additional 49,480 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Copart by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.87. 814,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,620. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.23. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $104.08 and a one year high of $161.12. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. The business had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

