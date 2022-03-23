Baskin Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 256,233 CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 256,233 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,250,000. CoStar Group comprises about 1.6% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of CoStar Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 910.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 471.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $66.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,317,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.77. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.30.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSGP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $115.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.22.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

