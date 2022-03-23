Bata Tops 24 Hour Volume of $17.00 (BTA)

Bata (BTA) traded 78.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Bata has a market cap of $139,748.87 and $17.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bata coin can now be bought for $0.0277 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bata has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.97 or 0.00286613 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00014125 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000995 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000444 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

Bata (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bata’s official website is bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Bata

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

