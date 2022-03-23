Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Insider Sells $421,896.54 in Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $421,896.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,739,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,037. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Best Buy by 15.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,096,882 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $126,119,000 after purchasing an additional 147,460 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Best Buy by 46.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Best Buy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Best Buy by 16.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 914 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

