Bfsg LLC Acquires 5,080 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,708 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.4% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 421,910 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,736,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 31,823 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 7,756 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 183,065 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $582,000. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.63.

CSCO stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.50. The stock had a trading volume of 89,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,932,709. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $230.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

