Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) EVP Nicholas E. Padovano Sells 900 Shares

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $34,551.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:BIG traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.98. 638,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,428. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.35 and a 200 day moving average of $43.23. Big Lots, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $73.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.21.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Big Lots in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 2,042.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots Company Profile (Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.