BioNTech (BNTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect BioNTech to post earnings of $8.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $174.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.87. The company has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $92.93 and a 1 year high of $464.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,984,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in BioNTech by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at $3,867,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in BioNTech by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in BioNTech by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BNTX. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on BioNTech from $366.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.00.

BioNTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

