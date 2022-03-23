BioPassport Token (BIOT) Price Hits $0.0387 on Top Exchanges

BioPassport Token (BIOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last week, BioPassport Token has traded 34.5% higher against the dollar. BioPassport Token has a market cap of $67.87 million and $6.22 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BioPassport Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0387 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00036753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00107862 BTC.

BioPassport Token Profile

BioPassport Token (BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

Buying and Selling BioPassport Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BioPassport Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BioPassport Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

