bitCNY Market Capitalization Hits $4.45 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.45 million and approximately $311,266.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000371 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get bitCNY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00048904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,992.52 or 0.07045431 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,421.77 or 0.99875421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00044338 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.