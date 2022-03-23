BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up approximately 3.1% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $39,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $939.50.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK traded down $10.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $736.46. 753,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,528. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $766.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $857.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $660.15 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $111.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.18 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

