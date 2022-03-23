BlitzPick 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $227.00 (XBP)

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One BlitzPick coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BlitzPick has a total market cap of $461,843.74 and approximately $227.00 worth of BlitzPick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BlitzPick has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BlitzPick

BlitzPick is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPick’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. BlitzPick’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict

Buying and Selling BlitzPick

