Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Insider John Hazen Sells 11,254 Shares

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $1,130,351.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Hazen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Boot Barn alerts:

On Wednesday, March 23rd, John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of Boot Barn stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $241,346.60.

BOOT traded down $3.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.69. The stock had a trading volume of 417,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,266. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.93. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.61.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 924.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

About Boot Barn (Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.