Braze (BRZE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect Braze to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $63.97 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Braze to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BRZE opened at $43.22 on Wednesday. Braze has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $98.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.59.

BRZE has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. began coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.91.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $321,743.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $1,175,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

