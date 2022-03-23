Brokerages Anticipate Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.02 Million

Equities analysts predict that Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $13.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.85 million to $14.25 million. Farmland Partners reported sales of $11.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full year sales of $54.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.53 million to $57.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $57.68 million, with estimates ranging from $55.06 million to $61.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Farmland Partners.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 13.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on FPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,756,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,946,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,036,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,334,000 after buying an additional 48,185 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 667,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after buying an additional 25,912 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $7,595,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,607 shares during the period. 47.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FPI opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. Farmland Partners has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.87 million, a PE ratio of -55.46 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is -83.33%.

Farmland Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmland Partners (FPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.