Brokerages Expect DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Equities analysts expect DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) to post $1.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38 billion. DoorDash posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full year sales of $5.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $7.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow DoorDash.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.67) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DASH. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on DoorDash from $256.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $270.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.11.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $11,352,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $5,400,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 466,474 shares of company stock worth $52,612,131. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,604,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth $353,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,115,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,477,000 after acquiring an additional 895,713 shares during the last quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 54,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash stock opened at $111.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.73 and a 200 day moving average of $158.72. DoorDash has a one year low of $74.32 and a one year high of $257.25. The stock has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of -80.04 and a beta of -0.16.

About DoorDash (Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DoorDash (DASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.