Bruce A. Goldsmith Acquires 10,000 Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Stock

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) CEO Bruce A. Goldsmith acquired 10,000 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $31,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PASG traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.91. The company had a trading volume of 164,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,360. The company has a market cap of $157.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.68. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $19.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average is $6.93.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.11). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PASG. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Passage Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $20,428,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Passage Bio by 495.1% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,915,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Passage Bio by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,177,000 after purchasing an additional 540,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Passage Bio by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,491,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,171,000 after purchasing an additional 373,532 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Passage Bio by 257.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 342,400 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PASG shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on Passage Bio from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Passage Bio from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Passage Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.45.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

