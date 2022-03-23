Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Gap Down to $7.15

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.15, but opened at $7.00. Cano Health shares last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 3,405 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cano Health from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cano Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cano Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.23.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cano Health news, Director Lewis Gold purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,043,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in shares of Cano Health by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 463,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 38,720 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Cano Health by 107.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the third quarter valued at $1,033,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cano Health by 14.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after acquiring an additional 227,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the third quarter worth about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

