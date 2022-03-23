CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $31.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CenterPoint Energy traded as high as $29.67 and last traded at $29.40, with a volume of 65726 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.47.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CNP. UBS Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,526,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

