Chai Trust Co Llc Sells 15,323 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 15,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $186,940.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 19,094 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $255,095.84.
- On Monday, February 28th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 37,906 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $514,384.42.
- On Thursday, February 24th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 57,096 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $777,647.52.
- On Tuesday, February 22nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 56,050 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $832,903.00.
- On Friday, February 18th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 59,816 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $891,856.56.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 51,932 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $772,748.16.
- On Monday, February 14th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 61,100 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $896,337.00.
- On Friday, February 11th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 30,749 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $453,855.24.
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,442 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $599,251.32.
- On Monday, February 7th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,340 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $382,983.60.
Shares of Par Pacific stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.96. The stock had a trading volume of 344,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,506. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.84. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $715.38 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.55.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PARR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Par Pacific by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have commented on PARR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.
About Par Pacific (Get Rating)
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.
