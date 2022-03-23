China Automotive Systems (CAAS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ CAAS opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 2.79. China Automotive Systems has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 14,606 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

