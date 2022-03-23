Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.54-2.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.96-2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.Cintas also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.540-$2.740 EPS.

CTAS traded up $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $393.00. 684,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,291. The firm has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $381.81 and its 200 day moving average is $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cintas has a one year low of $328.57 and a one year high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $457.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $438.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 1,260.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Cintas by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

