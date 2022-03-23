Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 89.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,486 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,169 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,265,797,000 after buying an additional 314,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after buying an additional 2,628,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,284,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,770,379,000 after buying an additional 355,101 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,105,472 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,878,713,000 after buying an additional 380,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,809,107,000 after buying an additional 1,247,212 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $140.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.38. The company has a market cap of $255.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.40, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $128.38 and a 12 month high of $192.34.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

