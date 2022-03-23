Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 65,565 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 65,565 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Pfizer by 95.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $972,273,000 after acquiring an additional 10,810,020 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after buying an additional 10,270,562 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 470.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,657,000 after buying an additional 8,257,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 215.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,751,000 after buying an additional 5,093,860 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,669,727,000 after buying an additional 3,780,033 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE stock opened at $53.04 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $299.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day moving average of $49.90.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.