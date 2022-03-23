Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SID. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,311,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,975,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.71. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $10.33.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 57.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 152.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 162,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 508.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,780 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 30.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the second quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 6.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 218,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 13,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (Get Rating)

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.