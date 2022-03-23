Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SID. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,311,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,975,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.71. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $10.33.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 152.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 162,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 508.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,780 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 30.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the second quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 6.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 218,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 13,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.
About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (Get Rating)
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID)
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.