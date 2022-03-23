Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NYSE:BVN traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.41. 773,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.39.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $253.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.38 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 12.5% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 16,109 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,310 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 306,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 21.8% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,346 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

