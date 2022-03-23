Conflux Network 24-Hour Volume Tops $21.55 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Conflux Network has traded flat against the dollar. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,555.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.70 or 0.07060670 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.97 or 0.00286613 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.69 or 0.00852283 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00105441 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00014125 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007746 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $196.97 or 0.00462849 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $181.93 or 0.00427516 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.