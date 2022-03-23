Consolidated Water (CWCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CWCO stock opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.79. Consolidated Water has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $13.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWCO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 21,938 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 58,306 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 305,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 38,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th.

Consolidated Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

