Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Echelon Wealth Partners

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$14.50 price target on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 36.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CTS. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities started coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.00.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

TSE CTS traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$10.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,679. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.67. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of C$4.91 and a 52 week high of C$13.09. The stock has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 186.49.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.