Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Echelon Wealth Partners

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2022

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTSGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$14.50 price target on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 36.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CTS. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities started coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.00.

TSE CTS traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$10.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,679. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.67. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of C$4.91 and a 52 week high of C$13.09. The stock has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 186.49.

About Converge Technology Solutions (Get Rating)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

Further Reading

Stock Target Advisor logo

Analyst Recommendations for Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS)

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.