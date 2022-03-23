Crown ElectroKinetics (CRKN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Crown ElectroKinetics stock opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.62. Crown ElectroKinetics has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $5.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crown ElectroKinetics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Crown ElectroKinetics worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRKN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown ElectroKinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Dawson James cut their price objective on Crown ElectroKinetics from $8.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. The company offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. It develops and sells optical switching films. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.

